Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit

The 'Lover' crooner stepped out for the first time after Justin Baldoni filed $400m against Blake Lively

  • January 18, 2025
Taylor Swift was spotted enjoying a family outing in New York City, just days after Justin Baldoni was mentioned in connection with a lawsuit involving Blake Lively.

The Lover broke the cover as she and her family, made an outing on Friday after the It Ends With Us actor and director claimed that the Gossip Girl star mentioned her to “pressure” him in his explosive new lawsuit.

Notably, after a day Swift was seen stepping out to dinner in New York with her parents Scott and Andrea.

During the outing, the Folklore songstress showcased her elegance in a sleek black blazer-top with chain accents.

She donned a chic black dazzling miniskirt that matched the handbag she brought with her.

Swift styled her iconic dirty blonde hair loose, complemented by a touch of fringe. She emphasized her globally recognised features with makeup, adding a bold layer of scarlet lipstick.

To note, on Friday, Justin Baldoni claimed in a lawsuit against Lively, alleging Swift, who was not directly named in the lawsuit but her name was included in text screenshots to accompany his claim that he felt compelled to follow Lively’s guidance on the script after she attended a meeting they were having and started to overly “praise” her writing.

