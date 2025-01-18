Zara Tindall husband Mike breaks silence after missing daughter's birthday

Zara Tindall's husband Mike has shared a delightful life update after returning to the UK from Australia.
After enjoying a whale of a time in Australia to attend the 10-day Magic Millions Carnival, Mike is looking back at some heartfelt memories he made there.
Just a day after daughter Mia Tindall's birthday on January 17, which the couple reportedly couldn't celebrate as they were still in Australia, Mike turned to his Instagram account to offer a peek into his fun-filled time with Zara.
Alongside an exciting reel, featuring heartfelt moments of his trip, Mike wrote, "Ahhh looking back on such a good week @magicmillions and @magicmillionspolo."
"It really is a special time with the #magicmillionsfamily," he added.
The former rugby player further exclaimed, "Already can’t wait for next year!!!"
The father-of-three also shared a photograph of himself inside a hired Remi Residences car.
"Massive thanks to @remiresidences for putting us up on the @goldcoast defo the place to be!!" he wrote in the caption.
To note, as the patron of the Retraining of Racehorses charity, Zara Tindall takes part in every activity at the Magic Millions festival every January.
It is a sports festival, which includes polo, showjumping and a beach race along the sands of Surfers Paradise.