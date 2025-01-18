Khloé Kardashian brings unexpected guest on 'The Kardashians' Season 6

Khloé Kardashian surprised her family members by bringing an unexpected guest to their upcoming series, The Kardashians', season 6.
The initial teaser of the show was released on the YouTube channel on Friday, January 17th, 2025.
The superhit series is set to be released on Hulu in February 2025.
In the first trailer of the family series, the 40-year-old socialite was seen confessing in front of her siblings and mother that she had met her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.
The segment of the show teased a possible reconciliation between Khloé and Lamar, as she said, "Honestly, I think the timing is everything. You guys are never going to believe who I met with."
To which her elder sister Kim Kardashian replied, "Who." And the former basketball player was seen stepping out of his car.
"This is insane. That was the love of her life," the Skims founder tearfully added.
Kris Jenner later tearfully added, "She’s devastated for her child."
However, it is unclear whether the two had reconciled their matters again, as at one point the mother-of-two said to her family, "It’s the truth. The truth hurts one time. A lie hurts 7,000 times."
Khloé and Lamar got married on September 27, 2009. The former couple parted ways in 2013 after spending four years together as a couple.
According to People magazine, Khloé Kardashian filed for divorce from Lamar Odom due to his cheating scandal and drug addiction.