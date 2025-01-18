Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn

When it comes to gifts and surprises, no one can match Taylor Swift’s level!
Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his beloved wife welcomed their third child, a daughter, which they announced via a joint-post on Instagram.
To celebrate the arrival of the little Mahomes, aunt Taylor has reportedly crafted a unique gift which has been “handmade” by the singer.
An insider revealed to Page Six that the Eras Tour hitmaker is overjoyed by the delightful news and is eager to meet the little girl of Patrick and Brittany.
“Taylor is so looking forward to meeting Brittany and Patrick’s baby girl and she couldn’t be more thrilled for her friends,” they stated.
Revealing the Cruel Summer crooner’s special “handmade” gift, the source told, “Taylor’s aunt knitted her a baby blanket when she was a child so it’s always had a special meaning for her and something she wanted to do for her friends.”
It is worth mentioning that the Blank Space songstress also “did the same thing” when Chariah Gordon of the Chiefs and his fiancé Mecole Hardman Jr. welcomed their baby last year.
The insider noted, “It’s become a tradition for Taylor, something she loves doing and something that can’t be bought. It comes from the heart.”
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their baby girl Golden Raye Mahomes on Sunday, January 12, 2025.