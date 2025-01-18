Prince Harry, Meghan get embarrassing new title after ‘disaster tourists’ label

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have earned one more embarrassing title to their names!
Just a few days after being slammed for their “publicity stunt” which got the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “disaster tourists” label following their visit to the Los Angeles wildfire victims, the estranged royal couple has gotten yet another humiliating title.
In a bombshell publication issued by Vanity Fair on Friday, January 17, it was reported that the Montecito residents, the same neighbourhood where the Sussexes moved into after leaving the UK, complained that since the estranged royal couple has settled in the fancy suburb, the area has lost its quietness.
Revealing the embarrassing new title, the report stated that Montecito residents have named the couple “local villains” who have turned their quiet and peaceful neighbourhood into a “tourist spot” by bringing more attention.
"They moved away from England to get away from the scrutiny of the press, and all they do is try and get in the press in the United States,” they continued, adding, "I still think they’re the most entitled, disingenuous people on the planet.”
Meanwhile, Prince Harry is now gearing up for his UK trip.