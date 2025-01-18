Aamir Khan fuels excitement as he reminiscences 'Dil Chahta Hai' memories 

Aamir Khan has recently delighted fans by singing a song from his iconic Bollywood movie, Dil Chahta Hai.
A fan shared a video clip on X, showcasing the 3 Idiots star performing this classic track alongside Bollywood filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar and music sensation Shankar Mahadevan.
In the viral clip, the three superstars were seen performing the song in a garden during renowned music director Javed Akhtar’s 80th birthday bash.
The fan account's admin captioned his post, "Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar, and megastar #AamirKhan singing Dil Chahta Hai at Javed Akhtar sahib's birthday party.”
As they grooved to the music, Shankar later urged the audience to join in on the singing.
This special moment from Javed's birthday celebrations quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans in awe for recalling the old memories. While many others praised the actor for his exceptional singing skills.
One fan penned, "Aamir looks so cute and younger."
"Wow, so cute. Who says he is not good at singing," another admirer chimed in.
It is pertinent to note, that Dil Chahta Hai was initially released in 2001 and was directed by Javed Akhtar's only son, Farhan Akhtar.
Apart from Aamir Khan, the movie also stars popular Bollywood actors including Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, and others.