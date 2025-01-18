Royal

Sarah Ferguson makes sad admission about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson expresses huge concern over daughter Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

  • January 18, 2025

Sarah Ferguson makes sad admission about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie


Sarah Ferguson made an emotional confession about her beloved daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Duchess of York, who reunited with her daughters after spending Christmas apart sat down for an interview with The Times, in which the 68-year-old talked about her struggles amid cancer, her family and a special friend she recently lost.

As a vocal advocate for mental health, Fergie shared her experience being like a “carer” for her father after her sister Jane moved to Australia.

“I was left to look after a sad man, which is sort of what I’m doing now,” she said in an interview last month referring to her relationship with Andrew, who is seemingly going through the most difficult time of his life embroiled in multiple controversies at once.

While mourning the loss of her close friend, Clare Milford Haven's son Wentworth-Stanley, who took his life in an A&E facility, she expressed concern about her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"You worry about them all the time,” Sarah told The Times in her latest interview.

She continued, "I still do now, when they’re adults. I think young people today have it harder than ever."

Highlighting the dangerous side of internet, Fergie noted, "Social media is a cesspit and it’s very frightening what young people are exposed to."

This update comes shortly after a royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that King Charles is "irked" that the ongoing feud with brother Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge is always going to impact the Duke of York's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

