Prince William shocks fans with his ‘vast knowledge’ in new appearance

Prince William surely knows how to effortlessly blend in everywhere!
On Saturday, January 18, GB News reported that the Prince of Wales had a casual meet-up through Aston Villa football club where he had a brief discussion with the team’s supporters prior to the Villa’s fixture against Everton.
During his interaction, the Prince of Wales shocked everyone around him with his shocking “vast knowledge” of the game, an insider revealed.
It is worth mentioning that the father-of-three already serves as Football Association’s chairman and never misses any chance to express his love of the sport.
Amid William’s surprise visit, Steve Jones, who has been a Villa fan for 35 years, was asked to join the prince at a Wetherspoons in Birmingham.
After his time with the father-of-three, Jones revealed big secret about the future king stating, "[Prince William] keeps abreast of Villa gossip because he is on all the fans’ forums”.
“He goes under different names and he posts on there because that’s how he gets the feeling of what’s going on and what’s the opinion. He had a vast knowledge of Villa. We brought up a couple of topics and he was very eloquent,” he astonishingly noted.
Jones continued, “We spoke about the recent West Ham game and the changes [Unai] Emery made in the second half. He started talking about double pivots and how Emery moved Youri Tielemans’ position. We were like ‘What?’”
The fan further revealed that Prince William also talked about possible transfers of those leaving and joining the team, PSR (profit and sustainability rules, and also Chelsea selling their women’s team.