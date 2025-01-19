Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage on rocks? New report reveals bombshell details

Meghan Markle’s team has reportedly been quietly shopping a book that explores her life "post-divorce" life after Prince Harry’s marriage,
According to an insider who spoke to Vanity Fair,in The Book World, there is a shocking claim that "a rumour" has been circulating that "Meghan's team had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest" in a book about "a post-Harry divorce."
The source stated that the book was seemingly revolving around the aftermath of a separation from the Duke of Sussex and not her first husband, Trevor Engelson, whom the Suits alum divorced in 2014.
As per the source, it is not revealed that the book is based on the "general idea” of divorce.
The source shared that the purpose of the book meeting was to see whether the publisher would "theoretically be interested" in the divorce, rather than to confirm that the Sussexes were genuinely going to opt for a split..
However, another source did not dispel that the conversation took place, but stated that “If that’s true to any degree, [Markle] would have been approached and not vice versa.”
The tipster revealed to the outlet that the publisher had not put an offer on the table and a manuscript wasn’t developed because the anticipated divorce never happened.
Notably, the “post-divorce” book rumor came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ignited divorce rumour following the royal experts and fans noticed that the married couple had not made a joint appearance together since October 2024.