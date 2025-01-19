Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage on rocks? New report reveals bombshell details

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ignited divorce rumour after skipping joint appearances since October 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage on rocks? New report reveals bombshell details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage on rocks? New report reveals bombshell details

Meghan Markle’s team has reportedly been quietly shopping a book that explores her life "post-divorce" life after Prince Harry’s marriage,

According to an insider who spoke to Vanity Fair,in The Book World, there is a shocking claim that "a rumour" has been circulating that "Meghan's team had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest" in a book about "a post-Harry divorce."

The source stated that the book was seemingly revolving around the aftermath of a separation from the Duke of Sussex and not her first husband, Trevor Engelson, whom the Suits alum divorced in 2014.

As per the source, it is not revealed that the book is based on the "general idea” of divorce.

The source shared that the purpose of the book meeting was to see whether the publisher would "theoretically be interested" in the divorce, rather than to confirm that the Sussexes were genuinely going to opt for a split..

However, another source did not dispel that the conversation took place, but stated that “If that’s true to any degree, [Markle] would have been approached and not vice versa.”

The tipster revealed to the outlet that the publisher had not put an offer on the table and a manuscript wasn’t developed because the anticipated divorce never happened.

Notably, the “post-divorce” book rumor came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ignited divorce rumour following the royal experts and fans noticed that the married couple had not made a joint appearance together since October 2024.

Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Sureila in intimate ceremony

Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Sureila in intimate ceremony

Zara Tindall to leave ‘UK permanently' after Princess Anne’s inheritance shock?

Zara Tindall to leave ‘UK permanently' after Princess Anne’s inheritance shock?

Rihanna’s Studio outing ignites album hopes after 9-year wait

Rihanna’s Studio outing ignites album hopes after 9-year wait
Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce’s huge touchdown in unique way

Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce’s huge touchdown in unique way
Zara Tindall to leave ‘UK permanently' after Princess Anne’s inheritance shock?
Zara Tindall to leave ‘UK permanently' after Princess Anne’s inheritance shock?
King Charles honours Princess Sophie ahead of her 60th birthday
King Charles honours Princess Sophie ahead of her 60th birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan get embarrassing new title after ‘disaster tourists’ label
Prince Harry, Meghan get embarrassing new title after ‘disaster tourists’ label
Prince William shocks fans with his ‘vast knowledge’ in new appearance
Prince William shocks fans with his ‘vast knowledge’ in new appearance
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession about ‘dark’ moments of her life
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession about ‘dark’ moments of her life
Prince Albert declares National mourning day in Monaco after beloved friend's death
Prince Albert declares National mourning day in Monaco after beloved friend's death
King Charles’ alarming health update: Insiders make unexpected revelations
King Charles’ alarming health update: Insiders make unexpected revelations
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip
Sarah Ferguson makes sad admission about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson makes sad admission about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
King Charles shares delightful update on Prince Edward ahead of Sophie's big day
King Charles shares delightful update on Prince Edward ahead of Sophie's big day
Zara Tindall husband Mike breaks silence after missing daughter's birthday
Zara Tindall husband Mike breaks silence after missing daughter's birthday