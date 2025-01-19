Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian accused of adopting niece Dream after releasing new photos

Khloé Kardashian drops adorable family photos alongside her niece Dream Kardashian via Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Khloé Kardashian accused of adopting niece Dream after releasing new photos
Khloé Kardashian accused of adopting niece Dream after releasing new photos 

Khloé Kardashian has recently found herself under the spotlight after releasing new photos of her kids alongside her niece Dream Kardashian.

The 40-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, January 19th, to share rare images with her kids and her brother Rob Kardashian's eight-year-old daughter. 

The mother-of-two kicked off her post by sharing an adorable snapshot of her little one, True, and her son, Tatum, who were seen closely sitting on a couch alongside her cousin, Dream.

In another viral frame, the trio was seen beaming with smiles while posing for the camera.

Khloé captioned her post with a simple brown heart emoji.

As the Good American founder's post gained popularity on social media, numerous fans began speculating in the comments section whether she had adopted her niece, as she was often seen spending most of the time with Khloé and her family.

One fan commented, "Did she adopt the girl on the left?"

"Khloé has 3 kids and I love it," another fan sarcastically penned.

This is not the first time The Kardashians star has dropped snapshots of her kids spending quality time with their cousin Dream in recent months. 

However, Khloé's favourite niece was frequently seen visiting her home in the past months.

In November last year, Khloé Kardashian even threw a soccer-themed birthday party to celebrate Dream Kardashian's eighth birthday party at her home. 

As of now, the businesswoman has not commented on the matter of adopting her niece.

Lionel Messi gives ‘coldest’ response to Club America fans

Lionel Messi gives ‘coldest’ response to Club America fans
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours
Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week

Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week

Crown Princess Victoria wows in glamorous outing amid key royal anniversary

Crown Princess Victoria wows in glamorous outing amid key royal anniversary
Madonna's big day gets ruined by police amid Akeem Morris dating
Madonna's big day gets ruined by police amid Akeem Morris dating
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours
Travis Kelce gives heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift after major win
Travis Kelce gives heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift after major win
Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out in Tokyo with uncanny style
Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out in Tokyo with uncanny style
Barry Keoghan opens up about struggles after Sabrina Carpenter split
Barry Keoghan opens up about struggles after Sabrina Carpenter split
Justin Bieber gives sweet title to wife Hailey Bieber during intimate trip
Justin Bieber gives sweet title to wife Hailey Bieber during intimate trip
Matty Healy hints at revealing Taylor Swift romance turmoil on upcoming album
Matty Healy hints at revealing Taylor Swift romance turmoil on upcoming album
Rihanna’s Studio outing ignites album hopes after 9-year wait
Rihanna’s Studio outing ignites album hopes after 9-year wait
Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce’s huge touchdown in unique way
Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce’s huge touchdown in unique way
Kevin Costner shares rare childhood photo to mark milestone 70th birthday
Kevin Costner shares rare childhood photo to mark milestone 70th birthday
Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso debut baby in adorable Gold Coast outing
Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso debut baby in adorable Gold Coast outing
Rihanna makes first appearance amid A$AP Rocky gun-assault trial
Rihanna makes first appearance amid A$AP Rocky gun-assault trial