Khloé Kardashian accused of adopting niece Dream after releasing new photos 

Khloé Kardashian has recently found herself under the spotlight after releasing new photos of her kids alongside her niece Dream Kardashian.
The 40-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, January 19th, to share rare images with her kids and her brother Rob Kardashian's eight-year-old daughter.
The mother-of-two kicked off her post by sharing an adorable snapshot of her little one, True, and her son, Tatum, who were seen closely sitting on a couch alongside her cousin, Dream.
In another viral frame, the trio was seen beaming with smiles while posing for the camera.
Khloé captioned her post with a simple brown heart emoji.
As the Good American founder's post gained popularity on social media, numerous fans began speculating in the comments section whether she had adopted her niece, as she was often seen spending most of the time with Khloé and her family.
One fan commented, "Did she adopt the girl on the left?"
"Khloé has 3 kids and I love it," another fan sarcastically penned.
This is not the first time The Kardashians star has dropped snapshots of her kids spending quality time with their cousin Dream in recent months.
However, Khloé's favourite niece was frequently seen visiting her home in the past months.
In November last year, Khloé Kardashian even threw a soccer-themed birthday party to celebrate Dream Kardashian's eighth birthday party at her home.
As of now, the businesswoman has not commented on the matter of adopting her niece.