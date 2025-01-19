Sci-Tech

TikTok voluntarily shut down in US ahead of scheduled ban

Donald Trump pledged to give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a ban after the inauguration

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 19, 2025
TikTok voluntarily shut down in US ahead of scheduled ban
TikTok voluntarily shut down in US ahead of scheduled ban

TikTok has gone offline in the United States hours before the scheduled ban amid Donald Trump’s calls for a reprieve.

According to BBC, the world’s most popular social media apps went “dark” in the US on Saturday night, January 18, 2025, less than two hours before the scheduled ban took effect.

Users of the app met with a message that read, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

Trump, during an interview with NCB News on Saturday, said that he is considering giving a “90-day” extension to TikTok after taking office on Monday.

Moreover, this came after the US Supreme Court on Friday, January 17, 2025, upheld the ban passed by Congress and signed into law by Biden in April 2024.

After which TikTok, which had over 170 million American users, warned that it would “go dark” in the US on the eve of the upcoming US President Donald Trump's inauguration if President Joe Biden's administration did not give assurances the ban would not be enforced.

