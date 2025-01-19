Crown Princess Victoria wows in glamorous outing amid key royal anniversary

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden turned heads with a bold fashion choice as she celebrated a significant milestone.
As per Hello Magazine, the future Queen of Sweden marked a special anniversary on Saturday as the Swedish royal headed out for the 100th anniversary of the Malmö Symphony Orchestra.
For the event, Princess Victoria donned a silver and black fringe top that featured oversized cuffs for the special event, which was held at the Malmö Live Concert Hall.
She complimented her look with a sleek pair of black trousers and carried a jeweled clutch bag that perfectly matched her zany shirt.
Victoria opted to style her aven locks in a bun, and she complimented her look with a striking pair of diamond drop earrings, while wearing modest makeup for her outing.
Notably, the Crown Princess of Sweden never failed to impress with her impeccable style as previously, she attended a royal dinner in honour of the Nobel Laureates, she was show-stopping in her gorgeous ensemble.
At the dinner she showcased her elegance in a navy gown from H&M's Conscious Collection.
To note, Queen Victoria will mark the history when she will succeed her father, King Carl Gustaf, she will become the first queen regnant of Sweden and the fourth woman in history to hold the position.