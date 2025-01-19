Entertainment

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson sparked break up speculations in August last year

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 19, 2025

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours

Dakota Johnson has visited an iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in India alongside her partner, Chris Martin, after debunking split speculations.

As reported by Mail Online magazine, the couple was spotted at the temple on Saturday, January 18th, 2025.

The 35-year-old American actress, who has been travelling around the country with her fiancé and his boy band, Coldplay, wore a traditional shawl, which she paired with an Indian outfit.

On the other hand, Chris was seen in a white sherwani along with matching pyjamas.

This appearance of the two came after they were seen arriving at the Mumbai Airport on January 16th, 2025, as part of his Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Dakota and Martin were photographed together for the first time in India after their breakup rumours.

The two initially sparked split speculations in August 2024 when an insider disclosed to People magazine that they had secretly called off their engagement.

However, with their recent sighting, the couple debunked the breakup reports.

On the professional front, Chris' rock band, Coldplay, has marked a much-anticipated return to India after nine years. The band last performed in the country in 2016.

The popular music band is set to ignite the stage with their spectacular performances in Mumbai on Sunday, January 19th, 2025. 

