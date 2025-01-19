Prince Harry plans to mend Royal feud with William, King Charles ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry reportedly held "genuine hope" for mending his fractured relationship with Prince William and King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex wanted to foster his relationship with Prince William and King Charles after publishing his memoir Spare.
According to an explosive new Vanity Fair article the source shared, “That's sort of what made me so sad. His hope seemed very genuine. And I was just kind of like, 'Oh, no'.”
They added: "The power of the written word, and the power of the narrative. I don't know if that's something he understood while he was doing it."
It is suggested that Prince Harry had not "absorbed the gravity" of publishing the memoir, which took his relationship at worse as he made serious allegations against the royal family.
As per the article, Meghan also admitted Harry’s social struggles after they stepped down from the Royal duties, a souce close to Sussexes said, "Harry doesn't know what real life really is."
In his memoir, he alleged Prince William called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive", and even pushed Harry in unflattering or unexpected situations.
After the release of his bombshell memoir, Harry made a brief visit to King Charles in February 2024 following his father's cancer diagnosis.
It was a 45-minute meeting, notably a formal encounter since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.