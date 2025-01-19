Trending

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter

Celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed announced birth of first child on social media

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after becoming parents
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after becoming parents 

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are here to honour the 20 phenomenal years of Hum TV! 

The couple served major goals on the star-studded red carpet event days after giving birth. 

A video of the Jaan Nisar actress and Arez from the event has caused much social media frenzy. 


In the clip, the new parents in town packed on the PDA  and showed off their undying chemistry, camaraderie while entering the venue. 

Both walked inside the vicinity hand-in-hand and chatted away as they posed for the shutterbugs. 

For the outing, Hiba took ethnic fashion a notch higher in an embroidered maroon velvet dress with a shawl wrapped around. 

On the other hand, her husband looked dapper, offering male fashion inspiration. 

As soon as the footage did rounds, netizens heaped praise on the happy couple. 

One user penned, "Mashallah, prettiest couple." 

Another wrote, "Mommy glow." 

"Evil eyes off," a third fan commented. 

To note, Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed welcomed their first child in December, last year with a heartwarming clip announcing the birth. 

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter

Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire

Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet

Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet

Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy

Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy

Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet
Bohemia uncovers surprising truth about his performance at Soul Fest, Lahore
Bohemia uncovers surprising truth about his performance at Soul Fest, Lahore
Durefishan Saleem unveils enchanting shots from her Florence getaway
Durefishan Saleem unveils enchanting shots from her Florence getaway
Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week
Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Vivek Oberoi sends his best wishes to actor
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Vivek Oberoi sends his best wishes to actor
Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Sureila in intimate ceremony
Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Sureila in intimate ceremony
Ayeza Khan celebrates 34th birthday with sweet kiss from Danish Taimoor
Ayeza Khan celebrates 34th birthday with sweet kiss from Danish Taimoor
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar breaks silence on ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ criticism
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar breaks silence on ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ criticism
Aamir Khan fuels excitement as he reminiscences 'Dil Chahta Hai' memories
Aamir Khan fuels excitement as he reminiscences 'Dil Chahta Hai' memories
Abhishek Bachchan gives first statement about Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours
Abhishek Bachchan gives first statement about Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours
Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt apology after stabbing attack
Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt apology after stabbing attack
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kartik Aaryan addresses harrowing incident
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kartik Aaryan addresses harrowing incident