Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are here to honour the 20 phenomenal years of Hum TV!
The couple served major goals on the star-studded red carpet event days after giving birth.
A video of the Jaan Nisar actress and Arez from the event has caused much social media frenzy.
In the clip, the new parents in town packed on the PDA and showed off their undying chemistry, camaraderie while entering the venue.
Both walked inside the vicinity hand-in-hand and chatted away as they posed for the shutterbugs.
For the outing, Hiba took ethnic fashion a notch higher in an embroidered maroon velvet dress with a shawl wrapped around.
On the other hand, her husband looked dapper, offering male fashion inspiration.
As soon as the footage did rounds, netizens heaped praise on the happy couple.
One user penned, "Mashallah, prettiest couple."
Another wrote, "Mommy glow."
"Evil eyes off," a third fan commented.
To note, Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed welcomed their first child in December, last year with a heartwarming clip announcing the birth.