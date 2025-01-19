Entertainment

Bella Hadid sends prayers to Palestine, California victims amid tragedies

The American model expressed solidarity with LA wildfire and Palestinian victims

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Bella Hadid sends prayers to Palestine, California victims amid tragedies
Bella Hadid sends prayers to Palestine, California victims amid tragedies

Bella Hadid is sending “love to each life!”

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, January 18, the 28-year-old American model shared a touching post in which she expressed grief for all the loss occurred in Palestine and Los Angeles.

She also sent love and prayers for the victims affected amid the tragedies happening in both places.

“Everything hurts, honestly. Sending love to each life, from Palestine to California. And everyone/everything in between,” she penned.

In the statement, the model continued, “Going inward for now trying to process and find reliable sources to help, in all places. will continue to post on stories. Love you so much.. be back soon.”

Alongside the message, Hadid also shared an image that featured a motivational message.

“Our power is bound in our co-resistance; in people coming together despite their differences to mobilize around the unshakable truth that every single life, from Altadena to Jabalia, is as precious as it is irreplaceable. As the world keeps falling apart, don't let those in power fool you: We are the only safety nets we have,” it read.

Bella Hadid received immense love and praises from her fans and followers for the touching post.

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter

Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire

Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet

Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet

Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy

Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy

Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire
Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire
Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy
Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy
Joe Jonas stuns onlookers with bold fresh look in playful video
Joe Jonas stuns onlookers with bold fresh look in playful video
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark split rumours after emotional date night
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark split rumours after emotional date night
Kylie Jenner enjoys family time after spotted on date with Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner enjoys family time after spotted on date with Timothee Chalamet
Madonna's big day gets ruined by police amid Akeem Morris dating
Madonna's big day gets ruined by police amid Akeem Morris dating
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours
Travis Kelce gives heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift after major win
Travis Kelce gives heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift after major win
Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out in Tokyo with uncanny style
Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out in Tokyo with uncanny style
Khloé Kardashian accused of adopting niece Dream after releasing new photos
Khloé Kardashian accused of adopting niece Dream after releasing new photos
Barry Keoghan opens up about struggles after Sabrina Carpenter split
Barry Keoghan opens up about struggles after Sabrina Carpenter split
Justin Bieber gives sweet title to wife Hailey Bieber during intimate trip
Justin Bieber gives sweet title to wife Hailey Bieber during intimate trip