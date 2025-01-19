Bella Hadid sends prayers to Palestine, California victims amid tragedies

Bella Hadid is sending “love to each life!”
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, January 18, the 28-year-old American model shared a touching post in which she expressed grief for all the loss occurred in Palestine and Los Angeles.
She also sent love and prayers for the victims affected amid the tragedies happening in both places.
“Everything hurts, honestly. Sending love to each life, from Palestine to California. And everyone/everything in between,” she penned.
In the statement, the model continued, “Going inward for now trying to process and find reliable sources to help, in all places. will continue to post on stories. Love you so much.. be back soon.”
Alongside the message, Hadid also shared an image that featured a motivational message.
“Our power is bound in our co-resistance; in people coming together despite their differences to mobilize around the unshakable truth that every single life, from Altadena to Jabalia, is as precious as it is irreplaceable. As the world keeps falling apart, don't let those in power fool you: We are the only safety nets we have,” it read.
Bella Hadid received immense love and praises from her fans and followers for the touching post.