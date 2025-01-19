King Charles faces another blow after Prince Harry declines palace invite

King Charles hit with another “sad” news after Prince Harry snub!
According to reports, Prince Harry has declined his father's offer to stay at Buckingham Palace during his upcoming UK visit.
However, this news is not the only setback King Charles is facing as the royal family's beloved greengrocer, Partridges, has announced that it will be closing its flagship store in Chelsea after 53 years.
Partridges, a family-run business, has been a trusted supplier to the royal family for decades, holding a Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth II since 1994. The company was granted another by the King just a few weeks ago.
John Shepherd, who launched the company with his late brother Sir Richard Shepherd, announced the sad news in a statement.
"We are very sad to be leaving Chelsea after an incredible 53 years serving local residents. Although our Chelsea chapter is coming to an end, we are looking forward to building Partridges in smaller and more sustainable shop formats across London,” he said.
Shepherd further added, “We have received a new Royal Warrant from King Charles and have supported several hundred small artisan businesses by creating and curating the fine food market on Duke of York Square on nearly 1,000 Saturdays. We send all the traders our very best wishes for the future."
The sad news comes just weeks before Prince Harry will travel to London to appear before the High Court for his ongoing trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN).