King Charles learns shocking fact as Prince Harry gears for UK visit

On Sunday, January 19, The Sun reported that the 76-year-old British monarch has expressed his plan to turn the 71 gas-powered lanterns installed in the Buckingham Palace’s courtyard into more energy efficient.
The change would require fitting the lanterns with new mantles that would enable them to hold LED bulbs.
However, King Charles has learnt a shocking fact that made him realize that implementing this plan will not be an easy task.
Before replacing all the gas lanterns with LED bulbs, Palace aides will be require to seek the views of “Historic England, the Metropolitan Police, the Gardens Trust, the Royal Parks and the National Amenity Societies.”
It was also reported that all the concerned authorities have already been notified of the plans and asked if they have any “comments or observations” on it before a concrete decision is made by the end of the month.
“How many officials does it take to change a royal lightbulb? Far too many it seems!” stated an insider.
