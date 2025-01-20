Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo joins Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga for LA wildfire relief concert

The one night event will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 30, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
Olivia Rodrigo has joined the list of renowned singers such as Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga for LA wildfire relief concert.

Peso Pluma and Stevie Wonder will also be performing at the upcoming FireAid Benefit Concert, as per TMZ.

The one night event is set to take place at the Intuit Dome and the adjacent Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 30.

It is pertinent to note that the upcoming charity show will be taking place at two different locations – Kia Forum and Intuit Dome.

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks and 10-time Grammy winner Joni Mitchell, alongside Gwen Stefani, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lil Baby, Stephen Stills and Tate McRae are among the other celebrities who’ll perform at the upcoming concert.

As per the organisers, the charity show will “raise money for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.”

Billie might take the centre stage with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Notably, the upcoming FireAid Benefit Concert will also broadcast and streamed live.

