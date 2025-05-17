Cassie’s husband reacts to ‘disturbing’ testimony linking Diddy to abuse allegations

Cassie Ventura's husband Alex Fine has broken his silence after sitting through four days of harrowing testimony about Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his wife, calling the experience “deeply painful” and vowing to stand by her side.
On Friday, following the trial wrapped up its first week, Fine said about Combs "and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room."
In a statement he addressed the "speculation online" about his experience of presenting Ventura's graphic and lurid testimony of Combs' alleged years-long sexual, physical and psychological abuse.
"I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her," he said.
“I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie," he added.
"She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me," he said.
Gushing over the bravery and spirit of his wife, Fine said, "You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man."
Alex Fine and Cassie Ventura relationship:
To note, Fine tied the knot with Ventura in 2019. The couple share two children together and are expecting their third, as Ventura testifies in the eighth month of her pregnancy.