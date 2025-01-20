Gigi Hadid takes big step for ex Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance

Gigi Hadid is reportedly making an effort to connect with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, and her current love interest, Bradley Cooper.
According to a report by Mail Online, an insider has recently disclosed that the globally known supermodel made her new boyfriend meet her ex-lover for the sake of their children.
The tipster stated that Gigi and Zayn have both moved on and are ready to co-parent their daughter.
"They [Bradley and Zayn] have had contact numerous times when dealing with their kids who they all co-parent amicably," the source added.
The insider additionally revealed that the former couple's daughter shares a special bond with the Maestro actor's girl.
"Gigi and Zayn's daughter gets along so well with Bradley and Irina’s daughter. She almost acts like a big sister to her. They have every intention of becoming a blended functional family," the tipster said.
Bradley shares his seven-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk.
On the other hand, Gigi co-parents her little bundle of joy, Khai Malik, with the former One Direction singer.
Gigi and Bradley, who began dating in October 2023, have reportedly worked hard to blend their two families before making their relationship official.
These remarks came shortly after a report claimed that the Oscar-nominated actor and the supermodel-turned-businesswoman are serious about each other but are not rushing to get married.
"Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together," another source told People magazine.
As of now, Gigi Hadid's and Bradley Cooper's representatives have not commented on these reports.