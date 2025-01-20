Coldplay lights up Mumbai with legendary shoutout: 'Shah Rukh Khan Forever' 

Shah Rukh Khan's global magic mesmerises Coldplay!
During Coldplay’s Mumbai concert the band’s lead vocalist Chris Martin left a swarm of fans ecstatic with a mention of the Bollywood King Khan from the stage.
In a video leaked on the internet from DY Patil Stadium, the global sensation screamed on top off his lungs saying , 'Shah Rukh Khan Forever,' soon after which he enthralled the audience with his chart-topping hits.
The crowds in the stands also yelled in joy over the strong show of admiration for SRK.
To note, the now viral clip gained much traction on social media, with several internet users flooding the comments section.
One fan wrote, “World’s biggest movie star for a reason.”
Another penned, “The best thing that I saw today.”
“The world’s biggest movie star,” a third user commented.
Notably this is not the first time Martin showered love at King Khan. Back in 2019 he also shared a tweet on his X handle, listing down all the songs he loved at that moment.
He concluded the note by saying, “Also, maybe watch the film Capernaum. Ok. Enough tweeting for one month. Shah Rukh Khan forever. Love Cm.”
This sweet gesture had garnered a swift response from SRK, who quoted his tweet and wrote, “Will surely listen to the music u are listening to my man. Will send u some Indian music too. Love to you & health and life Forever and more to you.”
For the unversed, Coldplay, the British rock band is in India for a series of concerts as part of their Music of the Spheres World tour.