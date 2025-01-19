Joe Alwyn recalls fake blood prank as kid that nearly got him arrested

Joe Alwyn knows how to pull a prank!
During his recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Taylor Swift ex andThe Brutalist actor shared that he once pulled a prank on his neighbors that landed him and his older brother in trouble with the law.
“When I was about 8 years old I thought it would be a fun idea to prank the neighbors,” he began.
Alwyn went on to share, “And I wrote some letters. They were pranky but they were of the threatening-pranky kind, and they were dipped in fake blood from a toy store.”
He then shared that he “ran up and down the road” with his brother and placed the letters in his neighbors' mailboxes.
However, according to the actor, it wasn’t so simple after that. A neighbor called his parents, and before long, the police arrived, thinking they had a serious crime on their hands.
“The street … was quickly filled with the entire neighborhood in tears and screaming and worried and, understandably, they had called the police and Scotland Yard was on its way,” he recalled, adding, “Police cars turned up on the road cause they've got a killer to catch!"
With police cars surrounding his home, Alwyn thought he was going to jail. However, his older brother took the brunt of the blame, and the two eventually confessed to their crime.
“I don't remember what the policeman yelled at me but they yelled,” he added.
On the work front, Joe Alwyn is currently promoting his new film The Brutalist.