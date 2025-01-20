Justin Bieber, Hailey join Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner for glam outing

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber joined their longtime friend Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for a glamorous outing in Aspen.
The Kardashians stars and the Bieber family were spotted having a dinner on Northern Italian fare at Casa Tua.
For the outing, the Rhode founder donned a massive faux-fur grey coat and glossy black high-heeled boots, along with a pair of sunglasses at night.
On the other hand, the Vogue super model went for a fur-collared black coat with glossy black high-heeled boots.
Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner also joined them for the outing.
Kylie has been enjoying winter break with her kids, son Aire, and daughter Stormi at lavish Aspen getaway alongside her model sister.
The outing of nepo-babies came after the Baby crooner, who's been recording with Australian musician Eddie Benjamin, penned a sweet note for his wife.
On Saturday night, Justin called Hailey “the greatest woman I have and will ever know” on Instagram Stories.
The romantic couple welcomed their first child, four-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22, 2024.
Hailey and Justin also renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii on May 9, 2024.