Sinner makes surprising admission of bizarre morning before Australian Open clash

Jannik Sinner has made a shocking admission after qualifying for the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals.
According to BBC, the Australian Open defending champion, after a tough physical battle on Monday, January 20, 2025, managed to defeat Holger Rune to confirm his berth in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
After disputed medical timeouts, a broken net, and 32°C heat on Rod Laver Arena, the world no. 1 tennis player, who was visibly shaking during the changeovers in the third set, claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against the Dane.
After winning the match, the 23-year-old opens up about the “strange morning” he had before the match.
Two-time Grand Slam winner revealed, “I knew in my mind even before the match I would struggle today. This morning was a very strange morning because I didn't even warm up today, trying to go on court as fit as I could."
“It was very tough. I knew in my mind he had some very long matches, so I tried to stay there mentally. Today the support meant so much to me, I really needed you guys today. It's 90% yours and 10% I try to make you happy," he further added.
Moreover, Sinner, who has extended his winning streak to 17 matches, will face either Alex de Minaur or Alex Michelsen in the last eight fights.