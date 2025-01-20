Entertainment

Emilia Clarke, DJ Sebastian Fox part ways after dating for four months

British actress Emilia Clarke and musician Sebastian Fox started dating in November 2024

Emilia Clarke did not see a future with DJ Sebastian Fox!

The Me Before You actress ended her four-month relationship with the musician due to the lack of compatibility.

As per Sun, a source close to Emilia shared that the couple realised they were not right for each other and called it quit.

The insider disclosed, "Emilia and Seb aren’t together anymore. They had a fun time, but something just wasn’t quite right between them."

They ended the relationship on good terms, with no hard feelings from both sides, along with that it was revealed that Clarke hopes to remain friends.

"They gave it a good go but, in the end, they realized that perhaps they weren’t the right fit for each other. It’s been bruising, but there are no hard feelings. She has told her mates that they want to try and stay friends," the source added.

Emilia, best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, has never been very open about her personal life.

The last public relationship of the Last Christmas actress was in 2019 with director Charlie McDowell, who is now married with Lily Collins.

On the other hand, Sebastian Fox rose to fame as part of the musical band Mt. Wolf, which he left in 2020 to pursue solo career.

Emilia Clarke and Sebastian Fox have been romantically associated since November 2024, when they were photographed having a dinner in London.

