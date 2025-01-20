Entertainment

Lily Allen makes bombshell admission after David Harbour: 'I was mean'

Lily Allen and her husband, 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour separated in December

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
Lily Allen makes bombshell admission after David Harbour: I was mean
Lily Allen makes bombshell admission after David Harbour: 'I was mean' 

Lily Allen has made a shocking confession about her past addiction days after parting ways with husband David Harbour.

In an interview with Grazia alongside her podcast host Miquita Oliver, the 39-year-old singer, who has been sober for over five years, opened up about her journey to sobriety, revealing that she was "mean" before getting sober.

“I think I'm just a completely different person. When I was drinking and taking drugs, I could be quite mean,” she told the outlet.

Allen continued, “I spent the best part of my twenties being publicly humiliated and vilified the whole time and sort of having to absorb all of that.”

“And I think when I drank and when I took drugs, it was like, ‘Now it's your turn. I'm going to turn it around on everyone else.’ We were all a bit of a f***ing mess then!” she added.

The shocking admission comes as Allen was seen checking into a US trauma clinic following split after telling friends she was close to a nervous breakdown.

Lily Allen and her husband and Stranger Things actor separated in December after she found out that he was using the celebrity dating app Raya.  

Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice

Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice
Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals

Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals

Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report

Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report
WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature

WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature
Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals
Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals
Dua Lipa drops exciting photos days after escaping deadliest LA wildfires
Dua Lipa drops exciting photos days after escaping deadliest LA wildfires
Ed Sheeran reunites with Jack Grealish amid England Premier League
Ed Sheeran reunites with Jack Grealish amid England Premier League
Emilia Clarke, DJ Sebastian Fox part ways after dating for four months
Emilia Clarke, DJ Sebastian Fox part ways after dating for four months
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughters step out in LA amid rapper's legal woes
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughters step out in LA amid rapper's legal woes
Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'
Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with heartfelt gesture amid NFL series
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with heartfelt gesture amid NFL series
Halsey takes internet by storm with major revelations about health battle
Halsey takes internet by storm with major revelations about health battle
Robert Pattinson praises Bong Joon Ho at 'Mickey 17' press conference
Robert Pattinson praises Bong Joon Ho at 'Mickey 17' press conference
James Cameron gives sneak peek into 'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash'
James Cameron gives sneak peek into 'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash'
Coldplay lights up Mumbai with legendary shoutout: 'Shah Rukh Khan Forever'
Coldplay lights up Mumbai with legendary shoutout: 'Shah Rukh Khan Forever'
Brittany Mahomes enters 'The Golden Era' with new makeover
Brittany Mahomes enters 'The Golden Era' with new makeover