Lily Allen makes bombshell admission after David Harbour: 'I was mean' 

Lily Allen has made a shocking confession about her past addiction days after parting ways with husband David Harbour.
In an interview with Grazia alongside her podcast host Miquita Oliver, the 39-year-old singer, who has been sober for over five years, opened up about her journey to sobriety, revealing that she was "mean" before getting sober.
“I think I'm just a completely different person. When I was drinking and taking drugs, I could be quite mean,” she told the outlet.
Allen continued, “I spent the best part of my twenties being publicly humiliated and vilified the whole time and sort of having to absorb all of that.”
“And I think when I drank and when I took drugs, it was like, ‘Now it's your turn. I'm going to turn it around on everyone else.’ We were all a bit of a f***ing mess then!” she added.
The shocking admission comes as Allen was seen checking into a US trauma clinic following split after telling friends she was close to a nervous breakdown.
Lily Allen and her husband and Stranger Things actor separated in December after she found out that he was using the celebrity dating app Raya.