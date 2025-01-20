Nina Dobrev reveals 'survivor's guilt' after evacuating home on birthday amid LA wildfires

Nina Dobrev has broken silence after evacuating her home in Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfires in L.A.
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, The Vampire Diaries alum shared a heartfelt video, revealing that she was forced to evacuate her Los Angeles home on her 36th birthday, January 9, due to the devastating wildfires in the area.
“Hi everyone, it’s been such a tragic time in Los Angeles recently,” she began.
Nina continued, “I have been absolutely sick to my stomach with all the destruction and devastation that these fires have caused and displaced so many families. My heart is broken for all the people affected by these wildfires.”
“We evacuated on January 9th, definitely not how I planned on spending my birthday, but I wanted to make this video to thank everyone for their birthday wishes and to make a request,” she said.
The actress went on to admit she has been "feeling survivor’s guilt,” adding that her home “made it” despite being close to one of the fires.
Nina Dobrev further used her platform to make a plea to her followers, asking them to donate to those in need.