Robert Pattinson makes heartfelt confession about his daughter

Robert Pattinson spilled exciting beans about fatherhood while sharing one thing he adores about daughter.
In an interview with Vogue, on Monday January 20, the Twilight actor highlighted one of the things he loved most about her daughter, whom he shares with fiancée Suki Waterhouse.
Pattinson revealed how at first he never understood when people gushed about their babies’ smell, noting, "But then I had a baby, and I was like 'my baby smells incredible.'"
The Lighthouse actor, who adores his daughter’s smell, shared that he is able to distinct that scent and could identify her from that.
"She doesn’t smell like other babies," he added.
It is pertinent to note that according to Department of Pediatrics at Lenox Hill Hospital, NYC, the doctors mentioned baby smells as one of the things that help parents bond with their child.
Furthermore, Waterhouse announced her pregnancy while being on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in November 2023.
A source informed the outlet that the little addition to the couple’s life have been nothing but great.
"They are very much in love and happy. They take turns working so one of them can always care for their daughter. Rob’s an amazing dad."
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been in a relationship since July 2018 and got engaged in December 2023.