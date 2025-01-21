Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom shares reason behind emotional reunion

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom sparked reunion rumours with their appearance in The Kardashians' season 6

  • January 21, 2025
Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, recently revealed the real reason behind his emotional reunion with the socialite after years of split.

The 45-year-old English former basketball player made a guest appearance at The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Sunday, January 19, 2025, where he candidly explained the reason he reunited with Khloé in The Kardashians' upcoming season, which is set to be released in February, 2025. 

Ladam said that one fine day, one of his close pals, Malaika Haqq, encouraged him to consider a possible reconciliation with his former partner.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star stated, "I bumped into [Malika] in Las Vegas, I think it was Super Bowl weekend, she said you know Lamar, I think it’s time for you and Khloé, it’s been years."

"You haven’t seen her, if you’re up for it, I think I could make it happen," the father-of-three added.

Lamar said after hearing the sincere advice from Malaika, the next day he decided to meet Khloé at her home in Hidden Hills, California, where he found cameras filming for the popular show, The Kardashians, for its next season. 

The retired NBA player remarked, "I went there, and there were cameras there. It’s cool; I understand it."

Lamar Odom also disclosed that he and Khloé Kardashian are not back together, however, they are still good friends.

"I wouldn’t say back together. It would be a blessing to be her friend," the popular athlete confessed.

It is pertinent to note, the former couple parted ways in 2016 after spending six years together.  

