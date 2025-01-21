Sports

Djokovic outwits Alcaraz to reach Australian Open’s 12th semi-finals

Novak Djokovic gets a step closer to his 25th Grand Slam title after stunning Carlos Alcaraz

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025


Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic outclassed world number 3 Carlos Alcaraz to qualify for the 12th semifinals of the Australian Open.

According to Reuters, the Paris Olympics gold medallist overcame all the challenges, including his leg injury, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, to stun Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Australian Open.

In a power show in the Rod Laver Arena, the 24-time Grand Slam champion beat his young rival and one of the favourites for the title 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, to confirm his berth in the semi-final of the tournament, ending the 21-year-old’s bid to become the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam.

After winning the high-voltage match, the 37-year-old expressed, “I wish this match today was the final. It's just one of the most epic matches that I've played on this court, on any court, really. So thank you all for staying at 1 a.m. to watch us and support the players."

“I guess the key is recovery for me. To be honest, that's all I'm thinking about. The extra day with no match comes at the perfect time for me. Let's see if it's going to be good enough on Friday, hopefully, I can come out and feel my best because Sasha is playing some of the best tennis he has played.”

Furthermore, Djokovic who is playing his first tournament with new coach Andy Murray will now face German tennis player Alexander "Sascha" Zverev in the semi-finals on Friday, January 24, 2025. 

