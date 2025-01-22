Royal

Duchess Sophie makes first public appearance after 60th birthday

The Duchess of Edinburgh steps out without husband the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie has gotten back to work after celebrating her milestone 60th birthday.

On January 21, the Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Dogs for Autism in Alton, Hampshire, where she learned about the positive impact of these assistance dogs.

Dogs for Autism is a charity which provides assistance dogs to autistic people of all ages.

Prince Edward could not join his wife for the royal appearance.

Buckingham Palace's Instagram account has posted exclusive pictures from the latest outing.

The caption of the post read, “The charity’s assistance dogs support people with autism by providing comfort, reducing anxiety, and improving their quality of life.”


For the public engagement, Sophie donned a button down white shirt with navy blue blazer.

The caption of the post further read, “At the charity’s Training Centre, trainee assistance dogs Buddy, Jack, and Finn demonstrated their training, and Her Royal Highness met the newest member of the team - 9 week old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Louis!”

In one of the frames, a tiny pup was seen affectionately cuddling up to Sophie.

Earlier this week, Duchess Sophie celebrated her 60th birthday with Prince Edward and kids, Lady Louise Mountbatten and James Mountbatten-Windsor.

