Kareena Kapoor cordially welcomes home ailing husband Saif Ali Khan 

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the Lilavati hospital after being attacked by an intruder

  • January 22, 2025
Saif Ali Khan has finally returned home from hospital!

To give the ailing actor a warm welcome, his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other family members lit up their residence with bright lights, clearly evident in the viral clip.

On January 16, 2025, at around 2:AM, the Adipurush actor was rushed to the Lilavati hospital after being stabbed by an intruder, who broke into his Bandra residence.


Since then, the father of four underwent multiple surgeries and has been under observation.

As the Vikram Vedha star is currently on the road to recovery, the doctors discharged him on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to note that Kareena Kapoor has been in a tough position after her husband's injury.

Rushing to her official Instagram space, Bebo requested people to respect their boundaries and give them the space to deal with the unfortunate situation.

She penned a note, stating, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded."

" As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage," she added. 

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to two sons, Jeh and Taimur. 

