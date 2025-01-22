Royal

Queen Camilla makes heartfelt confession about 'loved one' amid hospital visit

Queen Camilla gives emotional statement as she visits Great Western Hospital after 47 years

  January 22, 2025


Queen Camilla made a delightful confession during her recent royal engagement without King Charles III.

The 77-year-old visited the Great Western Hospital on Tuesday, where she candidly revealed about her years-long connection to the health facility.

As per Daily Mail's royal correspondent, Rebecca English, after the inauguration of new Emergency Department at GWH, the wife of King Charles gave a surprise speech in which she revealed giving birth to her daughter Laura.

"I was thinking about it, and I probably haven't been inside this hospital for 47 years, since I had my daughter, so that was a few years ago," Camilla candidly spilled.

Prince Harry and William's stepmom continued, "But I really wanted to congratulate everybody who has done such a brilliant job with this place, and everyone who is working here."

"I do know from first-hand experience the difference you are making to this part of the country. So congratulations to you all. Thank you," she added.

Queen Camilla also paid homage to the hospital while giving a huge shoutout to her grandchildren and friend noting, "I have had very good feedback because I have had friends who come here and grandchildren who have been here on several occasions."

"I quite often get pictures saying, 'Guess where I am? Back in the A&E in Swindon,' so I know it quite well," sheadded.

During her visit, Camilla also met with the staff, patients, volunteers and others involved in the $41 million emergency care.

