Dylan O'Brien receives exciting news ahead of next big appearance

American actor Dylan O’Brien is set to star with Rachel McAdams in upcoming horror-thriller film

  • January 22, 2025
Dylan O’Brien is all geared up for his lead role in an upcoming horror thriller film, Send Help.

As per Just Jared, the Not Okay actor has been cast for Spider-Man’s director Sam Raimi latest venture, alongside Rachel McAdams.

Send Help follows a story of a female employee, who, after a plane crash, tries to survive in a deserted island with her boss.

The About Time actress first set her eyes on the project in October 2024, which was described as "something between classic movies like Misery and Castaway."

Chris Pang is also confirmed to be starring alongside the A-listers, for an undisclosed role.

Rachel McAdams rose to fame in 2004 with her iconic roles in The Notebook and Mean Girls, she also worked in Raimi’s 2022 Marvel film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she portrayed lead role’s love interest.

On the other hand, Dylan is best known to play Stiles Stilinski in MTV’s Teen Wolf and Thomas in Maze Runner franchise.

Dylan O’Brien is also set to appear at 2025 Sundance Film Festival, which will be taking place in Utah, US, on January 23, for the premier of his new movie Timeless.

