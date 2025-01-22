Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian makes huge confession about 'dating' life

Khloé Kardashian reveals life-changing ‘trauma, healing’ journey in new interview

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025


Khloé Kardashian, who has been vocal about LA fires recently, has opened up about her “trauma, healing” journey.

The Kardashians star also made a huge confession about her “dating” life and how it got affected after becoming a mother.

On January 21, the Good American founder sat for some chat with the New York Times bestselling author and a renowned motivational speaker, Jay Shetty.

Khloé posted a short clip from the interview and wrote, “This week on Khloé in Wonder Land, I sit down with motivational speaker and #1 NY Times bestselling author @JayShetty for a candid conversation about trauma, healing, and self-worth. Episode drops Wednesday on X and Thursday wherever you get your podcasts.”

The reality TV star confessed that she’s “not dating anyone” right now as her kids are priority right now.

Khloé also revealed that she has been through a lot of “trauma” to become the superstar she is now.

However, Jay gave her reassurance that she’s “worthy of love” and “care,” to which Khloé nodded.

She was wearing black leggings and a black shirt, as seen in the clip.

