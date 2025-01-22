David Beckham gets candid about mom's reaction over big title 

David Beckham reflects on the honour of being crowned a King’s Foundation Ambassador and his mom's reaction to it.
During his speech at the 55th annual World Economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, Beckham revealed he immediately contacted his mother after receiving the title.
He said, “When the King asked me to be part of his foundation, I was very honoured. I rang my mum straight away.”
Beckham's mother was moved to tears as she could not contain her sentiments over her son's big honour.
The former professional footballer then added, “My mum was incredibly proud and and praised the king for his long-standing dedication to helping others.”
At the same time, Beckham also shared his long-time admiration for the British royal family stating, “I’ve always been a huge royalist. I was brought up in a family that adored and loved everything with the Royal Family.”
He further went on speaking highly of King Charles, noting how he had been an inspiring figure, “The King is an incredible man he has not just been incredible for the last five or 10 years but has been incredible for decades.”
To note, as part of the speech, David Beckham also shed light on supporting children around the world.
On the personal front, David Beckham tied the knot with the acclaimed designer Victoria Beckham on July 4, 1999 in Dublin, Ireland.