Jamie Foxx reveals Snoop Dogg once helped him scare off daughter's boyfriend

Jamie Foxx has shared a humorous story, revealing that he once enlisted the help of his friend Snoop Dogg to "shake up" his daughter's boyfriend.
During an interview on Capital XTRA alongside Cameron Diaz to promote their new film, Back In Action, which debuted on Netflix last Friday, the actor was asked about his parenting techniques.,
Jamie admitted that he can be "in your face" at times, particularly when it comes to his daughters and their romantic partners.
He then recounted a story about his oldest daughter, Corinne, who is now married.
“My oldest daughter, who's married now, but when she was dating another guy, he comes over. I'd already done the background check on the dude, but Snoop happened to be there at my crib,” Jamie shared
He went on to say, “I was like, ‘Snoop, there he is, right there. Shake him up!’ And Snoop walks over with, ‘Hey, what's up? What's happening with it? You know, if she hurt, you hurt, homie.’”
“How great is it? So, I am visual in that perspective, but I also understand they got to be kids. You got to let them, you know, live a life. And, you know, that type of thing,” Jamie added.
Corinne went on to marry Joe Hooten in September 2024 in Jamie's home in Thousand Oaks, California, and despite having suffered a stroke a year prior, he was able to walk her down the aisle.