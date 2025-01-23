Princess Kate steps out for solo shopping spree after Prince Harry settles NGN trial

Princess Kate made a rare solo appearance in London’s Notting Hill, where she was seen enjoying a shopping trip.
The Princess of Wales stepped out to shop for spectacles in the Finlay and Co opticians on Wednesday, reported by GB.
Kate was dressed in a long black coat paired with a checkered scarf wrapped around the neck.
She was also seen carrying a new Smythson Bag called mini Lytton cross body bag in dark taupe.
The eye-wear store that received royal’s visit is considered one of the finest establishment in the industry, with one customer shared their experienced, as they wrote, "The service is amazing, the staff always super kind and lovely and most importantly knowledgeable."
As Princes Kate is making gradual return to the royal duties after her remission, this appearance was spotted few hours after Prince Harry settled score with News Group Newspapers (NGN).
The Duke of Sussex is set to receive eight-figure sum and a public apology as the News firm accepted the "unlawful activities" performed by the private investigators working for the Sun during 1990’s.
Along with that, Kate made a visit to Royal Marsden Hospital, London on January 14, where she underwent chemotherapy treatment, which marked her first solo engagement since 2023.
In a statement, the 43-year-old admitted the challenges she had to face as she adjusts to her "new normal" while remaining focused on recovery.
The Palace also shared that the Princess Kate is making a gradual come back, with Prince William and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis, are her priorities.