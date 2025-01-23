Taylor Swift dominates iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination

Taylor Swift has once again earned a huge milestone by dominating the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards along with Morgan Wallen.
Meanwhile, Mariah Carey and Lady Gaga will receive special honors.
Taylor and Morgan got nominated for 10 awards, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter and Post Malone, who each received nine nominations.
The upcoming award event will pay tribute to the rebuilding of Los Angeles due to wildfire and it will air live on March 17 on Fox from Dolby Theatre.
Notably, SZA, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Teddy Swims are competing against Taylor, Morgan, Kendrick, Sabrina and Post for Artist of the Year.
On the other hand, Mariah is set to earn the Icon Award at the event, while Lady will receive the Innovator Award.
The Love Story singer will receive a new award, Tour of the Century, for her mega successful Eras tour.
It is pertinent to note that the iHeartRadio Music Awards will also include five new socially voted awards.
The list of the new awards are given below:
1. Favorite Soundtrack
2. Favorite Broadway Debut
3. Favorite Surprise Guest
4. Favorite Tour Tradition
5. Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge