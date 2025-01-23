Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky welcome new addition to the family

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth celebrate baby news!
The Thor actor shares three children with the Spanish actress.
On Wednesday, January 22, Elsa’s younger half-brother, Cristian Prieto and his wife Silvia Serra, shared the joyful news of welcoming their second child.
Chris and his wife are seemingly celebrating the baby news as Cristian moved to Byron Bay with family in 2019 to be closer to the couple
The filmmaker shared a carousel of touching photos on Instagram.
Cristian revealed his baby sweet name in the hashtag #GIA, "My biggest concern when having a second daughter was the fear that I may not be able to love her as much as my first. That fear went away the moment I first saw her. I’m in love again."
One fan commented, “Aww so happy for you guys, stay safe and healthy. Keeping you both in prayers”
Another one wrote, “HUGE congratulations to you guys on the arrival of her precious little one!!! Wishing you all the joy, love, and happiness in the world as you begin this incredible new chapter.”
Notably, Cristian and Chris had worked together on multiple projects including Thor: Ragnarok in Queensland and The Avengers.