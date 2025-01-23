Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds take strict legal action over Justin Baldoni video

Entertainment

  • January 23, 2025
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have taken a major step after Justin Baldoni’s legal team released a footage from It Ends With Us set.

Recently, the romantic couple filed a legal request for a gag order on Justin’s legal team.

The letter sent to Judge Lewis J. Liman, accused Justin’s primary lawyer Bryan Freeman of “improper conduct.”

“Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning,” a source told Page Six.

The leaked footage shared by Justin’s team showed the co-stars filming a dance scene for the romantic film.

Justin and Blake played roles of Ryle Kincaid and Lily Bloom in the 2024 film.

The insider added, “The video shows Mr Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character.”

Moreover, Justin also filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their publicist for defamation, extortion and more. 

