Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours

Millie Bobby Brown has shared photos from her vacation with husband Jake Bongiovi amid pregnancy rumours.
The Stranger Things actress has been posting pictures recently while covering her belly, sparking pregnancy rumours.
On Wednesday, Millie posted a carousal of images from her intimate vacay.
She captioned the post, “In a galaxy, far far away.”
The Enola Holmes star can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a metallic dress and iconic glasses.
Another frame featured her taking a picture in a short bikini.
In one frame, Jake can be seen hugging Millie from the back while she is covered in towel.
A fan commented under the post, “SO happy to see you living your best life,Millie! You deserve all the relaxation and love #VacationMode"
Another wrote, "Goals alert! Millie and Jack are giving us serious couple envy Enjoy every moment of your getaway."
"Love is in the air! So thrilled to see these two making memories together before becoming parents," a third noted.
Millie's post came after Just Jared reported that 2 stars exit from the Stranger Things season 5.
Notably, the romantic couple tied the knot in May 2024.