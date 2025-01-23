Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours

Millie Bobby Brown issues first statement after 2 stars exit 'Stranger Things' season 5

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours

Millie Bobby Brown has shared photos from her vacation with husband Jake Bongiovi amid pregnancy rumours.

The Stranger Things actress has been posting pictures recently while covering her belly, sparking pregnancy rumours.

On Wednesday, Millie posted a carousal of images from her intimate vacay.

She captioned the post, “In a galaxy, far far away.”

The Enola Holmes star can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a metallic dress and iconic glasses.

Another frame featured her taking a picture in a short bikini.

In one frame, Jake can be seen hugging Millie from the back while she is covered in towel.

A fan commented under the post, “SO happy to see you living your best life,Millie! You deserve all the relaxation and love #VacationMode"

Another wrote, "Goals alert! Millie and Jack are giving us serious couple envy Enjoy every moment of your getaway."

"Love is in the air! So thrilled to see these two making memories together before becoming parents," a third noted.

Millie's post came after Just Jared reported that 2 stars exit from the Stranger Things season 5.

Notably, the romantic couple tied the knot in May 2024.

Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus

Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus

Amy Schumer gives shout out to online trolls for 'unexpected' health diagnosis

Amy Schumer gives shout out to online trolls for 'unexpected' health diagnosis
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours
Selena Gomez shares exciting video after Justin, Hailey Instagram drama
Selena Gomez shares exciting video after Justin, Hailey Instagram drama
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds take strict legal action over Justin Baldoni video
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds take strict legal action over Justin Baldoni video
Oprah Winfrey makes surprising revelation about Ozempic weight loss
Oprah Winfrey makes surprising revelation about Ozempic weight loss
Miley Cyrus’ brother takes dig at Billy Ray’s Trump inauguration performance
Miley Cyrus’ brother takes dig at Billy Ray’s Trump inauguration performance
Scarlett Johansson shares touching childhood memory with twin brother Hunter
Scarlett Johansson shares touching childhood memory with twin brother Hunter
Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking revelation about 2004 abduction
Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking revelation about 2004 abduction
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky welcome new addition to the family
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky welcome new addition to the family
Taylor Swift dominates iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination
Taylor Swift dominates iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination
Ryan Reynolds issues first statement amid ongoing Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds issues first statement amid ongoing Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Lily Collins teams up with Ashley Park to raise funds for LA fire victims
Lily Collins teams up with Ashley Park to raise funds for LA fire victims
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Lil Wayne’s ‘Cheating Azz Chiefs’ comment
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Lil Wayne’s ‘Cheating Azz Chiefs’ comment
Rihanna 'in fear’ over A$AP Rocky’s potential long-term jail
Rihanna 'in fear’ over A$AP Rocky’s potential long-term jail