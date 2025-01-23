Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit

Queen Camila has stepped out in style, attending a high-profile royal engagement just after an emotional hospital visit.
The Buckingham Palace turned to the Instagram account on Thursday, to offer a glimpse of the Queen of Consort’s recent engagement with Britain's Olympic and Paralympic equestrian stars as she hosted them to celebrate their success at the Paris 2024 Games.
In a shared post, Queen Camila, who is a patron of the British Equestrian Federation, looked elegant in a navy blue tunic dress, accessorised with a heart pendant and Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.
At the event she met with Paralympic champions and Olympic medallists, along with their support staff.
The post shared the caption, “The Queen, Patron of the British Equestrian Federation, hosted a reception to celebrate the incredible achievements of the British Equestrian teams at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”
They added, “Her Majesty met some of the squad and their dedicated support staff—the ‘team behind the team’—who all helped make Team GB’s victories possible.”
During the event the Queen also addressed the gathering, saying, "It made us all feel very proud to be British."
She apologized, "I'm sorry I wasn't there but I was watching very keenly every bit of it on the television and it really did bring tears to the eyes."
Camilla concluded, "Thank you to the whole team for what you do and let's keep British best."
To note, this royal gathering came after Queen Camila visited the Great Western Hospital on Tuesday.
At her visit, she also gave an emotional statement, revealing her years-long connection to the health facility.