Royal

Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry, Meghan on behalf of Prince William

Princess Kate makes moving gesture to 'reconnect' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025

Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry, Meghan on behalf of Prince William


Kate Middleton has reportedly made first big effort of this year to reconcile with estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales is said to have reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in personal capacity on behalf of her husband Prince William to show support amid difficult times.

After the 40-year-old duke won his privacy invasion lawsuit against The Sun publisher Rupert Murdoch, on Wednesday, January 22, an insider has lift the curtain on Kate's moving gesture towards the couple earlier this month which truly touched their hearts.

An inside source has revealed that Kate was one of those relatives, who checked up on Sussexes amid catastrophic wildfire in LA, where the couple lives with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since moving to the US.

According to the source, the January fires have seemingly helped to break the ice between Harry and his family members, including King Charles III and Prince William.

“Most of Harry’s family checked in. Princess Kate was in touch on behalf of her and William — which is huge,” the insider revealed.

They added, “It’s no secret Harry has been putting out feelers to end the rift, and Harry and Meghan were incredibly touched by Kate’s gesture.”

To note, Harry and Meghan in their surprise appearance to Pasadena to meet the wildfire victims and rescue workers, they also served food, and made donations.

Prince Harry, who initially planned to visit the UK next month to testify against UK press giant, will not be coming back to his home country now as the case has been settled with an official apology from NGN and heavy amount in damages.

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals
Academy Awards 2025: ‘Succession’ stars Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong earn top nods

Academy Awards 2025: ‘Succession’ stars Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong earn top nods
Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final
Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit

Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit
Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit
Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit
David Beckham breaks silence on Royal family ties amid 'grudge' against Harry, Meghan
David Beckham breaks silence on Royal family ties amid 'grudge' against Harry, Meghan
Kate Middleton challenges senior Royal with shocking plan as future queen
Kate Middleton challenges senior Royal with shocking plan as future queen
Royal Family takes sigh of relief after Prince Harry's legal win in UK
Royal Family takes sigh of relief after Prince Harry's legal win in UK
Prince Harry receives support from Princess Diana’s brother after major win
Prince Harry receives support from Princess Diana’s brother after major win
Princess Mette-Marit's son debuts new girlfriend months after assaulting his ex
Princess Mette-Marit's son debuts new girlfriend months after assaulting his ex
Norway King Harald, Queen Sonja attend 'special' meeting
Norway King Harald, Queen Sonja attend 'special' meeting
Princess Kate steps out for solo shopping spree after Prince Harry settles NGN trial
Princess Kate steps out for solo shopping spree after Prince Harry settles NGN trial
Princess Anne breaks silence on ‘difficulty’ after husband Timothy's injury
Princess Anne breaks silence on ‘difficulty’ after husband Timothy's injury
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure
Prince Nikolaos engaged to Chrysí Vardinogianni year after Princess Tatiana divorce
Prince Nikolaos engaged to Chrysí Vardinogianni year after Princess Tatiana divorce
Prince William, Princess Kate break royal norms with relationship openness
Prince William, Princess Kate break royal norms with relationship openness