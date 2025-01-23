Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry, Meghan on behalf of Prince William

Kate Middleton has reportedly made first big effort of this year to reconcile with estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.
The Princess of Wales is said to have reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in personal capacity on behalf of her husband Prince William to show support amid difficult times.
After the 40-year-old duke won his privacy invasion lawsuit against The Sun publisher Rupert Murdoch, on Wednesday, January 22, an insider has lift the curtain on Kate's moving gesture towards the couple earlier this month which truly touched their hearts.
An inside source has revealed that Kate was one of those relatives, who checked up on Sussexes amid catastrophic wildfire in LA, where the couple lives with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since moving to the US.
According to the source, the January fires have seemingly helped to break the ice between Harry and his family members, including King Charles III and Prince William.
“Most of Harry’s family checked in. Princess Kate was in touch on behalf of her and William — which is huge,” the insider revealed.
They added, “It’s no secret Harry has been putting out feelers to end the rift, and Harry and Meghan were incredibly touched by Kate’s gesture.”
To note, Harry and Meghan in their surprise appearance to Pasadena to meet the wildfire victims and rescue workers, they also served food, and made donations.
Prince Harry, who initially planned to visit the UK next month to testify against UK press giant, will not be coming back to his home country now as the case has been settled with an official apology from NGN and heavy amount in damages.