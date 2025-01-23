Trending

Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning glimpse from 'Param Sundari' shoot location

The 'Param Sundari' team heads to Kerala for a month-long shoot, that started from January 18, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning glimpse from Param Sundari shoot location
Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning glimpse from 'Param Sundari' shoot location 

Sidharth Malhotra is busy shooting for his upcoming rom-com, Param Sundari.

On Thursday, the Shershaah actor took to his Instagram handle to post a photo from the sets located in the southern part of India.

In the latest picture, Sidharth was seen basking under the sunlight and relishing coconut water.

Adding to the aesthetics of the image are the beautiful trees, mountains, and the river in the background.

The actor added a quirky touch to his caption and wrote, “Keeping it (ना)real", followed by a wink emoji.


Minutes after the post was shared, it proved nothing short of a delight for fans, who swamped the comments section ultimately swooning.

One fan wrote, “Chill vibes.”

“Thirst trap indeed,” a second user noted.

“Thankyou for blessing our day," a third fan commented.

“Savage mode on,” a fourth user gushed.

To note, the much-anticipated Param Sundari was announced last year in December with first-look posters.

Param Sundari marked the first-ever collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, a cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backdrop of Kerala.

For the unversed, the film is poised to hit cinemas on July 25, 2025.

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals
Academy Awards 2025: ‘Succession’ stars Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong earn top nods

Academy Awards 2025: ‘Succession’ stars Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong earn top nods
Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final
Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit

Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit
Imran Ashraf shares moving statement about his son Roham
Imran Ashraf shares moving statement about his son Roham
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus
Feroze Khan unveils first look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Feroze Khan unveils first look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Alia Bhatt wins hearts with exciting GRWM video
Alia Bhatt wins hearts with exciting GRWM video
Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside
Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside
Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral
Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral
Triptii Dimri break silence on her 'overtly sexualized’ image after ‘Animal’
Triptii Dimri break silence on her 'overtly sexualized’ image after ‘Animal’
Is Ahad Raza Mir dating Dananeer Mobeen?
Is Ahad Raza Mir dating Dananeer Mobeen?
'Padmaavat': historical epic-saga to re-release on THIS date
'Padmaavat': historical epic-saga to re-release on THIS date
Asim Azhar announces exciting new show days after lighting up Karachi Eat
Asim Azhar announces exciting new show days after lighting up Karachi Eat
Kareena Kapoor cordially welcomes home ailing husband Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor cordially welcomes home ailing husband Saif Ali Khan
Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 39th birth anniversary
Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 39th birth anniversary