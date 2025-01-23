Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning glimpse from 'Param Sundari' shoot location 

Sidharth Malhotra is busy shooting for his upcoming rom-com, Param Sundari.
On Thursday, the Shershaah actor took to his Instagram handle to post a photo from the sets located in the southern part of India.
In the latest picture, Sidharth was seen basking under the sunlight and relishing coconut water.
Adding to the aesthetics of the image are the beautiful trees, mountains, and the river in the background.
The actor added a quirky touch to his caption and wrote, “Keeping it (ना)real", followed by a wink emoji.
Minutes after the post was shared, it proved nothing short of a delight for fans, who swamped the comments section ultimately swooning.
One fan wrote, “Chill vibes.”
“Thirst trap indeed,” a second user noted.
“Thankyou for blessing our day," a third fan commented.
“Savage mode on,” a fourth user gushed.
To note, the much-anticipated Param Sundari was announced last year in December with first-look posters.
Param Sundari marked the first-ever collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, a cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backdrop of Kerala.
For the unversed, the film is poised to hit cinemas on July 25, 2025.