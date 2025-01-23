Royal

David Beckham breaks silence on Royal family ties amid 'grudge' against Harry, Meghan

Beckham vows loyalty to the monarchy during an appearance at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025


David Beckham has publicly declared his lifelong admiration for the British Royal Family amid his ongoing feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The former England football captain expressed his emotional connection to the monarchy during an appearance at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.

"I always get emotional talking about anything that I do with our royal family, because I've always been a huge royalist,” he told CNBC anchor Sara Eisen.

David continued, "I was brought up in a household that adored and loved everything that came with the royal family."

The husband of Victoria Bekham has also maintained close working ties with Prince Willam through various charitable initiatives.

"Over the years, I've done a lot with the Prince of Wales," David noted.

He further added, “Whenever the Prince of Wales sends me a message and says, 'I need you to do this' or 'Be there', it's always a 'Yes.'"

David Bekham’s statement comes amid the reports suggesting that Victoria Beckham is open to reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, her efforts are allegedly being met with resistance from her own family, including David Beckham and their sons.

"The problem is David and her boys are still holding a major grudge," the source told In Touch.

The insider further claimed that the Beckhams are "super protective" of Victoria and do not believe she should give the Sussexes another chance.

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals
Academy Awards 2025: ‘Succession’ stars Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong earn top nods

Academy Awards 2025: ‘Succession’ stars Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong earn top nods
Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final
Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit

Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit
Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit
Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit
Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry, Meghan on behalf of Prince William
Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry, Meghan on behalf of Prince William
Kate Middleton challenges senior Royal with shocking plan as future queen
Kate Middleton challenges senior Royal with shocking plan as future queen
Royal Family takes sigh of relief after Prince Harry's legal win in UK
Royal Family takes sigh of relief after Prince Harry's legal win in UK
Prince Harry receives support from Princess Diana’s brother after major win
Prince Harry receives support from Princess Diana’s brother after major win
Princess Mette-Marit's son debuts new girlfriend months after assaulting his ex
Princess Mette-Marit's son debuts new girlfriend months after assaulting his ex
Norway King Harald, Queen Sonja attend 'special' meeting
Norway King Harald, Queen Sonja attend 'special' meeting
Princess Kate steps out for solo shopping spree after Prince Harry settles NGN trial
Princess Kate steps out for solo shopping spree after Prince Harry settles NGN trial
Princess Anne breaks silence on ‘difficulty’ after husband Timothy's injury
Princess Anne breaks silence on ‘difficulty’ after husband Timothy's injury
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure
Prince Nikolaos engaged to Chrysí Vardinogianni year after Princess Tatiana divorce
Prince Nikolaos engaged to Chrysí Vardinogianni year after Princess Tatiana divorce
Prince William, Princess Kate break royal norms with relationship openness
Prince William, Princess Kate break royal norms with relationship openness