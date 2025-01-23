David Beckham breaks silence on Royal family ties amid 'grudge' against Harry, Meghan

David Beckham has publicly declared his lifelong admiration for the British Royal Family amid his ongoing feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The former England football captain expressed his emotional connection to the monarchy during an appearance at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.
"I always get emotional talking about anything that I do with our royal family, because I've always been a huge royalist,” he told CNBC anchor Sara Eisen.
David continued, "I was brought up in a household that adored and loved everything that came with the royal family."
The husband of Victoria Bekham has also maintained close working ties with Prince Willam through various charitable initiatives.
"Over the years, I've done a lot with the Prince of Wales," David noted.
He further added, “Whenever the Prince of Wales sends me a message and says, 'I need you to do this' or 'Be there', it's always a 'Yes.'"
David Bekham’s statement comes amid the reports suggesting that Victoria Beckham is open to reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
However, her efforts are allegedly being met with resistance from her own family, including David Beckham and their sons.
"The problem is David and her boys are still holding a major grudge," the source told In Touch.
The insider further claimed that the Beckhams are "super protective" of Victoria and do not believe she should give the Sussexes another chance.