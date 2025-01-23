Royal

Lady Kitty Spencer shares adorable insights into daughter Athena's bond with her aunts

The Princess Diana's niece melts hearts with sweet stories of Athena and her aunts Eliza and Amelia

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
Lady Kitty Spencer shares adorable insights into daughter Athenas bond with her aunts
Lady Kitty Spencer shares adorable insights into daughter Athena's bond with her aunts

Lady Kitty Spencer has melted hearts with sweet stories of her two-year-old daughter Athena and her twin aunts.

During a joint interview with her twin sisters Eliza and Amelia for Tatler, the niece of Princess Diana' gushed over her little one’s bond with her two aunts.

"[She] is very outdoorsy and like a spinning top. She certainly has two doting, laughing aunts, who say they are 'steering her in our direction,” she told the outlet.

Kitty continued, "She's very similar to the twins. It's so funny…. So cool for her when she has these two aunts that come bursting through the door."

"I don't think she thinks there's an age gap… So there's actually a triplet there for them. When the girls are on the phone and she doesn't want them to go, she pulls out her whole repertoire of tricks," she added.

Lady Kitty Spencer, who shares Athena with her husband Michael Lewis, announced the news of her birth in March 2024.

The couple tied the knot in July 2021 at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy. 

Their wedding ceremony, which lasted for three days, was a star-studded affair with the likes of singer Pixie Lott and the Marchioness of Bath in attendance.

Amanda Knox reaches her last opportunity to erase legal stains

Amanda Knox reaches her last opportunity to erase legal stains
Lady Kitty Spencer shares adorable insights into daughter Athena's bond with her aunts

Lady Kitty Spencer shares adorable insights into daughter Athena's bond with her aunts
Princess Kate expresses heartfelt desire to meet Harry, Meghan on US trip

Princess Kate expresses heartfelt desire to meet Harry, Meghan on US trip
Khloé Kardashian spills on her love life amid co-parenting with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian spills on her love life amid co-parenting with Tristan Thompson
Princess Kate expresses heartfelt desire to meet Harry, Meghan on US trip
Princess Kate expresses heartfelt desire to meet Harry, Meghan on US trip
Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit
Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit
Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry, Meghan on behalf of Prince William
Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry, Meghan on behalf of Prince William
David Beckham breaks silence on Royal family ties amid 'grudge' against Harry, Meghan
David Beckham breaks silence on Royal family ties amid 'grudge' against Harry, Meghan
Kate Middleton challenges senior Royal with shocking plan as future queen
Kate Middleton challenges senior Royal with shocking plan as future queen
Royal Family takes sigh of relief after Prince Harry's legal win in UK
Royal Family takes sigh of relief after Prince Harry's legal win in UK
Prince Harry receives support from Princess Diana’s brother after major win
Prince Harry receives support from Princess Diana’s brother after major win
Princess Mette-Marit's son debuts new girlfriend months after assaulting his ex
Princess Mette-Marit's son debuts new girlfriend months after assaulting his ex
Norway King Harald, Queen Sonja attend 'special' meeting
Norway King Harald, Queen Sonja attend 'special' meeting
Princess Kate steps out for solo shopping spree after Prince Harry settles NGN trial
Princess Kate steps out for solo shopping spree after Prince Harry settles NGN trial
Princess Anne breaks silence on ‘difficulty’ after husband Timothy's injury
Princess Anne breaks silence on ‘difficulty’ after husband Timothy's injury
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure