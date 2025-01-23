Lady Kitty Spencer shares adorable insights into daughter Athena's bond with her aunts

Lady Kitty Spencer has melted hearts with sweet stories of her two-year-old daughter Athena and her twin aunts.
During a joint interview with her twin sisters Eliza and Amelia for Tatler, the niece of Princess Diana' gushed over her little one’s bond with her two aunts.
"[She] is very outdoorsy and like a spinning top. She certainly has two doting, laughing aunts, who say they are 'steering her in our direction,” she told the outlet.
Kitty continued, "She's very similar to the twins. It's so funny…. So cool for her when she has these two aunts that come bursting through the door."
"I don't think she thinks there's an age gap… So there's actually a triplet there for them. When the girls are on the phone and she doesn't want them to go, she pulls out her whole repertoire of tricks," she added.
Lady Kitty Spencer, who shares Athena with her husband Michael Lewis, announced the news of her birth in March 2024.
The couple tied the knot in July 2021 at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy.
Their wedding ceremony, which lasted for three days, was a star-studded affair with the likes of singer Pixie Lott and the Marchioness of Bath in attendance.