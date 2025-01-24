Prince William breaks silence after Prince Harry's legal win in first outing

Prince William has opened up about “challenges” in first appearance after Prince Harry's NGN lawsuit settlement.
On Thursday, the Prince of Wales visited Toxteth, Liverpool and spoke with members of the Tiber Young People's Steering Group.
As per Hello!, William replied to someone in royal appearance, "This one will be a good one for Louis, he needs a good challenge. That's very kind of you, thank you very much."
The future King also shared that his kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, don’t share what they learned in school, adding, "I ask my children this every day and they always say absolutely nothing at all."
His appearance came after the Duke of Sussex’s legal victory against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) this week.
The official account of Kate Middleton and William posted a clip from the outing and penned, “Then a visit to the @tiber_org Building, a community hub led by a group of 14-18-year-olds who have driven the creation of its facilities, creating jobs and volunteering opportunities too.”
“A fantastic day in Toxteth, exploring its vibrant community and inspiring initiatives! Beginning at @cycle.oflife, learning about the ‘OnTheGo’ project,” the caption further read.
Moreover, NGN group also released a formal apology to Harry.