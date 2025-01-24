Caitlin Clark makes huge announcement about her new initiative for youth

Caitlin Clark has a great news for children!
On Wednesday, the Caitlin Clark Foundation announced that it is collaborating with Scholastic for national literacy program.
Scholastic donated 22,000 new books to the WNBA star’s charitable foundation.
The new program is “dedicated to bridging the gap of literacy and book inequity” for students, as per Scholastic.
The new donation was made in an effort “to create awareness and measurable impact of early age reading access in under-resourced schools through the United States of Readers and other programs.”
According to USA Today, the donated books will cover a range of reading levels and school grades.
Caitlin shared in a news release, "Reading and education have always been hugely important in my life. I remember picking out the books from the Scholastic flyer and how empowering that was for me as a child, and how motivated I was to read.”
She added, “I want to help kids have the same experience, to develop their reading skills and open their imaginations to dream big. I am thrilled that my foundation will support reading as Literacy Champions by collaborating with Scholastic and the United States of Readers."
Newman reported that the recent Readers program has noticed an increase in literacy among 65,000 participating students nationwide.